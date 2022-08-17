Pence says he’d consider testifying before Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence said he would give “due consideration” to testifying before the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and criticized Republicans for attacking the FBI over the search of Donald Trump’s Florida home.

Speaking at a “Politics & Eggs” forum in New Hampshire on Wednesday, Pence was asked whether he would agree to appear before the committee and said, “If there was an invitation to participate, I would consider it.” But he also said it would be unusual for a former vice president to be called before Congress.

“Under the Constitution, we have three co-equal branches of government, and any invitation to be directed to me, I would have to reflect on the unique role that I was serving in as vice president,” Pence said.