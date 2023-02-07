 | Tue, Feb 07, 2023
Powerball winner purchased ticket in Washington state

The $754.6 million Powerball jackpot on Monday night was purchased in Washington state.

February 7, 2023 - 2:01 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds to win a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot. 

Lottery officials said in a statement early Tuesday that a single ticket matched all six numbers and that ticket sales pushed the jackpot higher than an earlier $747 million estimate. The full jackpot is for a winner opting for an annuity distributed in one immediate but partial payout followed by additional payments over 29 years that increase by 5% annually. The winner also can opt for a one-time cash payment of $407.2 million. 

Powerball says both prizes are the amounts before taxes. The jackpot was the ninth-largest in U.S. history.

