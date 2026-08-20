Prices pinch markets

NEW YORK (AP) — A rise in oil prices on Thursday and the news that Walmart has posted its slowest U.S. sales in six years has consumers worried about their finances and tightening their wallets.

On Thursday, the price for a barrel of Brent crude climbed 1.9% to $93.35 as uncertainty continues about when the war with Iran will allow oil tankers to freely exit the Persian Gulf again.

In July, the national average price of gasoline passed $4 a gallon. (According to AAA, Thursday’s average price per gallon in Allen County is $3.99.)

President Donald Trump…