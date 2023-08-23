Prosecutors: Kidnapping conspirators wanted a civil war

BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) — Three men accused of aiding a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were anarchists who considered themselves “the new founding fathers” and were preparing for bloodshed, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday.

“They didn’t like the U.S. government. They didn’t like the state government. They all desired to start a civil war, if you can believe it,” William Rollstin of the state attorney general’s office said in his opening trial statement.

“For the average person, it’s almost impossible to fathom how brazen, how bold, how dangerous these individuals were,” he said.