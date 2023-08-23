 | Wed, Aug 23, 2023
Prosecutors: Kidnapping conspirators wanted a civil war

Prosecutors are alleging three men accused of plotting the kidnapping of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer were preparing for a fierce civil war. The group considered themselves "the new founding fathers."

National News

August 23, 2023 - 3:29 PM

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer waits to speak at a canvass kickoff on Michigan Primary Election Day on Aug. 2, 2022, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images/TNS)

BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) — Three men accused of aiding a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were anarchists who considered themselves “the new founding fathers” and were preparing for bloodshed, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday.

“They didn’t like the U.S. government. They didn’t like the state government. They all desired to start a civil war, if you can believe it,” William Rollstin of the state attorney general’s office said in his opening trial statement.

“For the average person, it’s almost impossible to fathom how brazen, how bold, how dangerous these individuals were,” he said.

