 | Wed, Nov 03, 2021
QAnon supporters await JFK’s return Tuesday

Killed in a plane crash in 1999, he was to be former President Trump's running mate for the 2024 election

A woman waves a Donald Trump and John F. Kennedy Jr. flag at Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The group believes John F. Kennedy Jr., who died in plane crash in 1999, will return and reinstate Donald Trump as president. (Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

DALLAS — Scores of QAnon believers gathered Tuesday afternoon in downtown Dallas in the hopes that John F. Kennedy Jr. would appear, heralding the reinstatement of Donald Trump as president.

The supporters first gathered Monday night in downtown Dallas, and about 1 p.m. Tuesday there were several hundred people near Dealey Plaza, where President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963.

Kennedy’s son died in a plane crash in 1999 at age 38, but some supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory believe that he has spent the last 22 years in hiding. They think John F. Kennedy Jr. will reappear at the plaza before midnight Tuesday, Newsweek reported.

