Biden’s inauguration rude awakening for those in grip of ‘Q’

Many believed the conspiracy theory's tripe that former President Donald Trump would wrest back the presidency.

By

Editorials

February 2, 2021 - 10:11 AM

Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, known as the QAnon Shaman, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021. Photo by (Brent Stirton/Getty Images/TNS)

Ever since Joe Biden was sworn in as president, stories of disillusioned voters have flooded the news. 

Among the most far-fetched are those who belong to the cult QAnon who were led to believe that former President Donald Trump would somehow take back the presidency.

Some believe QAnon is a covert U.S. military intelligence operation. 

