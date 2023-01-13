 | Fri, Jan 13, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Rescuers seek storm survivors across South

One tornado cut a 20-mile path across two rural Alabama communities Thursday before the worst of the weather moved across Georgia on a track south of Atlanta.

By

National News

January 13, 2023 - 2:47 PM

Tornado damage near downtown Selma, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (Marvin Gentry | [email protected])

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Rescuers raced Friday to find survivors in the aftermath of a tornado-spawning storm system that barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama, killing at least nine people, and inflicted heavy damage on Selma, a flashpoint of the civil rights movement.

A better picture of the damage was expected to emerge later in the day as authorities surveyed the scarred landscape. At least 35 possible tornado touchdowns were reported across several states, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The National Weather Service, which was working to confirm the twisters, said suspected tornado damage was reported in at least 14 counties in Alabama and five in Georgia.

Related
July 8, 2021
March 26, 2021
January 13, 2020
March 5, 2019
Most Popular