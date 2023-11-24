Retailers offer bigger Black Friday discounts to lure hesitant shoppers

NEW YORK (AP) — Stores stepped up discounts and other enticements on Black Friday to entice shoppers holding out for the best deals. But retailers worry those may not be enough.

Consumers are coming under pressure as their savings dwindle and their credit card debt grows. And although they have gotten some relief from easing inflation, many goods and services like meat and rent are still far higher than they were just three years ago.

Yvonne Carey, 72, was among the first shoppers at Macy’s Herald Square store in Manhattan where she snapped up discounted Michael Kors slippers and a pair of Ugg boots for herself. But Cary said she plans to stick to same budget as last year, about a $1,000, as she shops for gifts for her six grandchildren and her husband.