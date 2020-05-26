Menu Search Log in

Running on empty: Charity events wary of future in time of COVID

With public events sidelined because of the coronavirus pandemic, charity event organizers are feeling the pinch. Charitable giving has dipped substantially in the past two months.

May 26, 2020 - 9:24 AM

The 2019 Allen County Relay For Life to benefit the American Cancer Society draws a large crowd. Register file photo

It wasn’t exactly the finish line Ali Riecke had in mind.

The 27-year-old had envisioned something more tropical when she signed up to participate in her second “Run Across Haiti,” an ambitious eight-day, 200-mile tour of the impoverished Caribbean nation sponsored by the nonprofit organization WORK.

Instead of celebrating with more than 30 others from across North America who raised north of $200,000 to make the journey to run and to get a first-hand look at WORK’s mission, the end for Riecke came as she neared her house in decidedly non-tropical Bellingham, Washington, on May 13.

