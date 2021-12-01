Schumer, Pelosi hustle to avoid another shutdown

A looming deadline has Democrats working around the clock to convince Congress and voters of the importance of passing several measures this week, including a debt limit extension and defensive spending bill.

Democratic leaders in Congress are working around the clock to meet a new end-of-week deadline to avoid a government shutdown amid separate looming deadlines to avoid a disastrous national default, pass a defense bill and enact President Biden’s sprawling budget proposal.

The White House is trying to convince Congress and voters alike that the recently approved infrastructure package — containing money for roads, bridges, broadband, water systems and a shift to electrical vehicles — is evidence that Biden can work across the political aisle. The measure passed with solid Republican support.

But first things first: the House of Representatives and Senate must pass a short-term spending bill by the weekend, or the federal government will run out of money, triggering at least a partial shutdown.