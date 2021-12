New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has tested positive for coronavirus, the Democrat announced on Sunday.

The fully vaccinated and boostered congressman posted the news on Twitter.

“I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday,” he wrote. “My symptoms are relatively mild. I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster — I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse.”