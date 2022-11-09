 | Wed, Nov 09, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Storm nears Florida

Nicole was expected to be the first storm to make landfall in the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian, a devastating Category 5 storm that hit the archipelago in 2019.

By

National News

November 9, 2022 - 3:41 PM

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022 an unidentified Surfside beachgoer stands alone watching the breaking surf as Tropical Storm Nicole moves toward Florida.

MIAMI (AP) — Many people evacuated from vulnerable locations in the northwestern Bahamas as Tropical Storm Nicole approached Wednesday and residents of Florida braced for the storm, which could strengthen to a hurricane.

Nicole was expected to be the first storm to make landfall in the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian, a devastating Category 5 storm that hit the archipelago in 2019, before hitting storm-weary Florida on Wednesday night and moving into Georgia on Thursday.

In the Bahamas, officials said early Wednesday that only a few people were in the more than two dozen shelters that opened.

Related
July 31, 2020
June 12, 2020
October 4, 2019
September 3, 2019
Most Popular