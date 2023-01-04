 | Wed, Jan 04, 2023
Student debt relief: Where borrowers stand as Supreme Court weighs Biden’s plan

As student debt holders seemingly sit in limbo, here’s a look back on what’s been happening with the relief program and what the future could hold.

January 4, 2023 - 4:13 PM

U.S. President Joe Biden is introduced by Zachary Bernard, a senior at Delaware State University, before giving remarks on student debt relief on Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Delaware. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS)

When President Joe Biden announced his federal student loan forgiveness plan last year, nearly 26 million Americans jumped on the chance for debt relief.

But in the almost five months since the program was announced, federal student loan holders have been left in the dark about if and when their debt could be canceled after several challenges came forward, largely from Republican-led states.

At least six lawsuits have been filed so far against Biden’s plan and an injunction was issued to temporarily halt debt relief as the program works its way through the courts.

