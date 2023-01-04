Student debt relief: Where borrowers stand as Supreme Court weighs Biden’s plan

When President Joe Biden announced his federal student loan forgiveness plan last year, nearly 26 million Americans jumped on the chance for debt relief.

But in the almost five months since the program was announced, federal student loan holders have been left in the dark about if and when their debt could be canceled after several challenges came forward, largely from Republican-led states.

At least six lawsuits have been filed so far against Biden’s plan and an injunction was issued to temporarily halt debt relief as the program works its way through the courts.