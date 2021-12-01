 | Wed, Dec 01, 2021
Student shoots, kills 3, injures 8

Three Michigan students were shot and killed by a schoolmate Tuesday at Oxford High School. The suspect is in custody.

National News

December 1, 2021 - 10:22 AM

Parents walk away with their kids from the Meijer parking lot in Oxford, Michigan, where many students gathered following an active shooter situation at Oxford High School in Oxford on Tuesday. Police took a suspected shooter into custody, the Oakland County Sheriff's office said. Photo by (Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press/TNS)

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three students, including a 16-year-old boy who died in a deputy’s patrol car on the way to a hospital, authorities said.

Eight other people were wounded, some critically, including a 14-year-old girl who was placed on a ventilator after surgery. Investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School, located in a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles north of Detroit, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

“The person that’s got the most insight and the motive is not talking,” he said at a news conference late Tuesday.

