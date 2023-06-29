 | Thu, Jun 29, 2023
Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action for higher education

With a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court ruled colleges cannot use race as a factor when considering student admissions.

June 29, 2023 - 1:28 PM

The sun rises behind U.S. Supreme Court building on August 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

The court’s conservative majority overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively.

Chief Justice John Roberts said that for too long universities have “concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”

