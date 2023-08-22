 | Tue, Aug 22, 2023
‘T. rexes’ race to photo finish

August 22, 2023 - 2:56 PM

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A track for live horse racing in suburban Seattle turned prehistoric over the weekend as more than 200 people ran down the track cloaked in inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur costumes.

The 2023 T-Rex World Championships at Emerald Downs — an event that started in 2017 as a pest control company’s team-building activity — ended in a photo finish on Sunday, with three competitors hitting the finish line together.

Ocean Kim took top honors in the 100-yard dash after officials agreed Kim, of Kailua, Hawaii, hit the finish wire just ahead of the pack. 

