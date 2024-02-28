Texas wildfires forces shutdown at nuclear weapon facility

A nuclear weapons facility was forced to briefly evacuate most of its staff due to a fast-moving wildfire in the Texas Panhandle.

The Pantex plant, northeast of Amarillo, evacuated nonessential staff Tuesday night as the blaze grew into the second largest in state history.

WHAT IS PANTEX?

Pantex is one of six production facilities in the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Nuclear Security Enterprise. The plant has been the main U.S. site for assembling and disassembling atomic bombs since 1975. It produced its last new bomb in 1991, and has dismantled thousands of weapons retired from military stockpiles.