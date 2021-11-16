 | Tue, Nov 16, 2021
There are more jobs than jobless people in 42 states

The labor shortage is the most acute since 1968. That means higher wages and bargaining power for workers.

November 16, 2021 - 11:03 AM

A "Help Wanted" sign is posted in front of a business on February 4, 2021 in Miami. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)

A record number of job openings and fewer workers to fill them have left 42 states with more available jobs than people looking for work, according to a Stateline analysis of federal statistics from August, the latest available.

Employers such as RF Buche, who runs a 116-year-old family chain of South Dakota fast-food restaurants and convenience stores, are scrambling to fill shifts and cutting store hours because they can’t find enough help.

“I’m more worried about burnout than anything else, people working extra shifts,” Buche said. “It’s as bad as I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been in this business all my life.”

