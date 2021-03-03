Threats to lawmakers have nearly doubled

WASHINGTON — Threats to members of Congress have nearly doubled in the first two months of this year compared to the same time period last year, according to the acting head of the U.S. Capitol Police.

In testimony prepared for a House hearing today, acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said there has been a 94% increase in threats to lawmakers in January and February.

A “significant focus” for Capitol Police in the next fiscal year “is centered on member security” outside Washington, Pittman plans to say in a hearing of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch.