Threats to lawmakers have nearly doubled

Testimony indicates a 94% increase in threats to members of Congress in January and February.

By

National News

March 3, 2021 - 9:52 AM

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presides over the first session of the 117th Congress in the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol Building on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

WASHINGTON — Threats to members of Congress have nearly doubled in the first two months of this year compared to the same time period last year, according to the acting head of the U.S. Capitol Police.

In testimony prepared for a House hearing today, acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said there has been a 94% increase in threats to lawmakers in January and February.

A “significant focus” for Capitol Police in the next fiscal year “is centered on member security” outside Washington, Pittman plans to say in a hearing of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch.

