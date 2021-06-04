 | Fri, Jun 04, 2021
Three COVID-19 myths busted

The vaccine cannot spread the virus; does not contain magnetic microchips and does not cause infertility.

National News

June 4, 2021 - 11:59 AM

Akemi De La Cruz, 17, gets her first vaccine on Monday, May 24, 2021 at San Pedro Senior High School. Those 12 and older are now able to get the vaccine. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

LOS ANGELES – Some COVID-19 vaccine myths are outrageously false. Yet they  spread like wildfire on social media and can play a role in persuading some people to hold off on getting a shot.

Some of the people writing or spreading the myths are trying to attract attention or profit off of peddling lies, says Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. One spreader of myths earned more than $34,000 in donations off their Facebook page, she said.

“Don’t get played by these people,” Ferrer said. “Social media has made it possible for … the myth spreaders themselves to actually make some money by circulating harmful falsehoods.”

