Three COVID-19 myths busted

LOS ANGELES – Some COVID-19 vaccine myths are outrageously false. Yet they spread like wildfire on social media and can play a role in persuading some people to hold off on getting a shot.

Some of the people writing or spreading the myths are trying to attract attention or profit off of peddling lies, says Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. One spreader of myths earned more than $34,000 in donations off their Facebook page, she said.

“Don’t get played by these people,” Ferrer said. “Social media has made it possible for … the myth spreaders themselves to actually make some money by circulating harmful falsehoods.”