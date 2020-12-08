Top docs debunk spurious vaccine claims

TOPEKA — A pair of physicians said dangerous myths they’ve encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic include an assertion vaccines emerging to fight the virus made women sterile and manipulated a person’s genetic code.
Doctors Kevin Ault and Matthias Salathe, who work with the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Kansas, said Monday that neither claim about vaccines was true.
Ault, who is an OBGYN, said there was no validity to speculation treatment for COVID-19 would prevent women from getting pregnant.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives