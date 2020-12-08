Top docs debunk spurious vaccine claims

TOPEKA — A pair of physicians said dangerous myths they’ve encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic include an assertion vaccines emerging to fight the virus made women sterile and manipulated a person’s genetic code.

Doctors Kevin Ault and Matthias Salathe, who work with the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Kansas, said Monday that neither claim about vaccines was true.

Ault, who is an OBGYN, said there was no validity to speculation treatment for COVID-19 would prevent women from getting pregnant.