U.S. breaks daily record for COVID-19 deaths

The United States reported a record high daily COVID-19 death toll Wednesday, topping the peak reached just a day earlier.
More than 3,740 people died of coronavirus Wednesday, up from 3,725 Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tracker.
Health experts believe much of the uptick in the spread is linked to the holidays, when people seemingly gave up on safety measures to celebrate with their families.
