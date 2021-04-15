 | Fri, Apr 16, 2021
Why aren’t more men getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

Men tend to pay less attention to their health and engage in riskier behavior than women. Also, COVID-19 vaccinations were initially offered to only healthcare workers, who tend to be disproportionately women.

April 15, 2021 - 9:57 AM

Srini Maram receives his COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Cary, North Carolina. (Robert Willett/The Raleigh News & Observer/TNS)

A man took his adult children to receive COVID-19 vaccinations over the weekend, knowing it was important for them to be immunized against the disease.

But he didn’t feel concerned about his own risk of catching the virus, despite the fact that older people and men are more likely to die from COVID-19, Barbara Ferrer, L.A. County’s public health director, said this week. He had not made plans to get vaccinated.

“I was worried about him, and so were his children,” said Ferrer, who encountered the family at a Los Angeles vaccination site. “What’s staggering to realize is that the very group of folks who have the higher mortality rate are now also the group of folks that have the lower vaccination rates.”

