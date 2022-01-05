 | Wed, Jan 05, 2022
Trauma of Jan. 6 lingers

Lawmakers recall feeling trapped in the US Capitol as rioters tried to break down the doors. One year later, the trauma of that day continues to take a toll.

Trump supporters try to force their way through a police barricade in front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, hoping to stop Congress from finalizing Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. Photo by (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long after most other lawmakers had been rushed to safety, they were on the hard marble floor, ducking for cover.

Trapped in the gallery of the House, occupying balcony seats off-limits to the public because of COVID-19, roughly three dozen House Democrats were the last ones to leave the chamber on Jan. 6, bearing witness as the certification of a presidential election gave way to a violent insurrection. 

As danger neared, and as the rioters were trying to break down the doors, they called their families. They scrambled for makeshift weapons and mentally prepared themselves to fight. Many thought they might die.

