Trump booked in Georgia jail

Former President Donald Trump was booked into a Georgia jail Thursday as one of 18 people indicted for allegations they attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Like the others, Trump is free on bond.

August 25, 2023 - 3:12 PM

In a handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, former President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday in Atlanta. Trump was booked on 13 charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Photo by (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images/TNS)

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and the 18 people indicted along with him in Georgia on charges that they participated in a wide-ranging illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election have all turned themselves in to a jail in Atlanta before the deadline at noon Friday.

After Trump was booked Thursday evening — scowling at the camera for the first-ever mug shot of a former president — seven co-defendants who had not yet surrendered did so Friday morning. All but one of those charged had agreed to a bond amount and conditions with Fulton County District Fani Willis ahead of time, and they were free to go after booking.

Harrison William Prescott Floyd, who is accused of harassing a Fulton County election worker, did not negotiate a bond ahead of time and remained in the jail after turning himself in Thursday. Federal court records from Maryland show Floyd, identified as a former U.S. Marine who’s active with the group Black Voices for Trump, was also arrested three months ago on a federal warrant that accuses him of aggressively confronting two FBI agents sent to serve him with a grand jury subpoena.

