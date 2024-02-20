 | Tue, Feb 20, 2024
Trump compares Navalny’s death to his own predicament 

By

National News

February 20, 2024 - 3:37 PM

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a screen set up at a courtroom of the Moscow City Court via a video link from his prison colony. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 72 hours after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s death in an Arctic penal colony, former President Donald Trump mentioned him by name for the first time in a post on his social media site that focused not on Navalny, but his own legal woes.

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders have blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the 47-year-old’s death, responding with anger and demands for answers.

But Trump made no mention of Putin or Navalny’s family in the post Monday morning that instead cast himself as a victim and continued to paint the U.S. as a nation in decline.

