 | Fri, Jan 17, 2025
Trump’s swearing-in moved indoors because of forecast for cold snap

President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office from inside the Capitol Rotunda on Monday

By

National News

January 17, 2025 - 2:11 PM

Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 6. Photo by Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office from inside the Capitol Rotunda on Monday due to forecasts of intense cold weather, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Inaugural planners are discussing the possibility of moving Trump’s swearing-in inside due to the extreme temperatures and icy winds, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the planning before a final announcement was made.

The Rotunda is prepared as the inclement weather alternative for each inauguration, and a final decision would be up to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies in consultation with the Trump, the person said.

