 | Mon, Jan 03, 2022
Two missing from Colorado wildfires

Investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked a massive wildfire that torched nearly 1,000 houses and other buildings in suburbs between Denver and Boulder last week. Search teams are looking for two missing people from the blaze.

National News

January 3, 2022 - 8:40 AM

A police officer walks through a neighborhood decimated by the Marshall Fire Sunday, in Louisville, Colo. Officials reported that 991 homes were destroyed in the fire, making it the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history. Photo by (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images/TNS)

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Search teams looked for two missing people in the smoldering debris from a massive Colorado wildfire while people who escaped the flames sorted through the charred remnants of their homes to find what was left.

Investigators were still trying to determine what caused flames to tear through at least 9.4 square miles, leaving nearly 1,000 houses and other buildings torched in suburbs between Denver and Boulder.

The inferno broke out last Thursday, unusually late in the year following an extremely dry fall and amid with hardly any snow. Experts say those conditions, along with high winds, helped the fire spread.

