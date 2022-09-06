 | Tue, Sep 06, 2022
UN calls for buffer around nuke plant

The U.N. atomic watchdog agency wants Russia and Ukraine to establish a nuclear safety and security zone around the Zaporizhzhia power plant amid fighting in the area.

September 6, 2022 - 2:12 PM

A Ukrainian Emergency Ministry rescuer attends an exercise in the city of Zaporizhzhia on Aug. 17, in case of a possible nuclear incident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant located near the city. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.N. atomic watchdog agency urged Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday to establish a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the Zaporizhzhia power plant amid mounting fears the fighting could trigger a catastrophe in a country still scarred by the Chernobyl disaster.

In a report following a visit by an inspection team last week, the International Atomic Energy Agency said “shelling on site and in its vicinity should be stopped immediately to avoid any further damages to the plant and associated facilities, for the safety of the operating staff and to maintain the physical integrity to support safe and secure operation.”

“This requires agreement by all relevant parties to the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the plant, it said.

