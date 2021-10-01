 | Fri, Oct 01, 2021
US COVID cases falling, but hospitals brace for more

COVID-19 caes have declined over the past several weeks, but cold weather will drive people indoors and could increase the spread of infection.

National News

October 1, 2021 - 3:55 PM

Caregivers tend to a COVID-19 patient in the improvised COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center on July 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. The COVID-19 unit has been set up again to attend to a rise in COVID patients in a section of the hospital normally used for other purposes. (Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A decline in COVID-19 cases across the United States over the past several weeks has given overwhelmed hospitals some relief, but administrators are bracing for yet another possible surge as cold weather drives people indoors.

Health experts say the fourth wave of the pandemic has peaked overall in the U.S., particularly in the Deep South, where hospitals were stretched to the limit weeks ago. But many Northern states are still struggling with rising cases, and what’s ahead for winter is far less clear. 

Unknowns include how flu season may strain  already depleted hospital staffs and whether those who have refused to get vaccinated will change their minds.

