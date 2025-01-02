USPS will suspend mail services Jan. 9

A National Day of Observance has been declared to honor the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

The U.S. Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Thursday, Jan. 9.

The Postal Service will continue to accept and process volume dropped by commercial mailers at mail processing facilities. There will be limited package delivery service on Jan. 9 to ensure the organization does not experience any impacts to its package delivery operations that may negatively affect customers or business partners.

All Postal Service facilities — including district administrative offices — are included in the National Day of Observance.

Regular operations will resume on Friday, Jan. 10.