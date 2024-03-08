 | Fri, Mar 08, 2024
Uvalde parents angered by new report that clears city police of missteps during Texas school attack

19 students and two teachers were killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. Though the report acknowledged wide failures by police during the 2022 attack, no policies were violated

March 8, 2024 - 4:36 PM

Mourners visit a memorial for the victims of a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Nineteen students and two teachers died when a gunman opened fire in an elementary school classroom days earlier. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An investigation Uvalde city leaders ordered into the Robb Elementary School shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers defended the actions of local police in a report released Thursday, prompting shouts of “cowards” during a City Council meeting and causing several family members of the victims to angrily walk out.

The report acknowledged wide failures by police during the 2022 attack and reiterated rippling missteps that the Justice Department and state lawmakers have previously laid bare. Nearly 400 law enforcement agents, including Uvalde Police Department officers, rushed to the scene of the shooting but waited more than an hour to confront a teenage gunman armed with an AR-style rifle.

But an investigator hired by Uvalde officials found that the city’s officers did not violate policies, and in some cases, praised their actions during one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. The presentation prompted an eruption of anger among some of the victims’ family members, who also scolded the investigator for leaving the room before they had a chance to address him.

