Vaccine side-effects are varied

For some people, the second dose in a COVID-19 vaccination series is causing a stronger reaction and more side effects than the initial dose. That was also true during the clinical trials.

This may be a concern not only for those experiencing side effects, but also those who are worried a COVID-19 vaccine isn’t working because they didn’t have a reaction.

Dr. Gregory Poland, an infectious diseases expert and head of Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group, says everybody is different. He says the first dose teaches your body to recognize the virus and the second vaccine is kicking the body’s system into gear.