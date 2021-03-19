Menu Search Log in

Why are side effects worse after a second dose of vaccine?

Americans are worried about the side effects from the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But experts say the symptoms — from a sore arm to headaches and nausea — are a sign the vaccine is doing its job and creating an immune response.

National News

March 19, 2021 - 1:42 PM

A healthcare worker with American Medical Response, Inc working with the Florida Department of Health in Broward administers a Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the John Knox Village Continuing Care Retirement Community on January 6, 2021 in Pompano Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)

(TNS) — When it comes to the one-two punch delivered by two-dose COVID-19 vaccines, it’s the second shot that really wallops.

Kristen Choi can attest to that. Choi, a nursing researcher at UCLA, ended up with a host of symptoms, including a fever that peaked at 104.9 degrees, after she got her second shot last year. But the effects soon passed — and they were well worth the much-needed protection against the pandemic, she said.

“I’m very grateful to have gotten the vaccine and to be able to have that protection, and really want to see that opportunity be made available to everyone,” Choi said.

