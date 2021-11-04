 | Thu, Nov 04, 2021
Voting software company sues ultra-conservative TV channels

Says the accusation it rigged the election against Donald Trump is false

By

National News

November 4, 2021 - 10:25 AM

Newsmax founder and CEO Chris Ruddy pictured in 2018. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Voting software company Smartmatic filed defamation suits Wednesday against right-wing TV channels Newsmax and One America News for falsely claiming the firm was involved in rigging the 2020 presidential election in favor of President Biden.

The suits allege that Smartmatic’s business was hurt by the statements made on the channels in the months following the Nov. 3 election that saw Joe Biden defeat incumbent Donald Trump. The company is asking for jury trials for both suits to determine monetary damages.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based Newsmax and San Diego-based OAN repeatedly aired claims that Smartmatic and its software altered votes to ensure Biden’s victory.

