 | Wed, Dec 28, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Winter storms batter large swath of US

Buffalo is facing more snow with at least 34 weather-related deaths in the city and suburbs. Power outages were reported from Maine to Washington state.

By

National News

December 27, 2022 - 2:07 PM

Arnida Edmonson wipes snow from her car during the aftermath of the winter storm on Dec. 23, 2022 in Chicago.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Storm-battered Buffalo braced Tuesday for fresh snow while still counting fatalities and striving to recover from the deadliest storm in western New York in at least two generations.

Mayor Byron Brown’s office announced seven additional storm-related deaths Tuesday, bringing Buffalo’s total to 27, along with at least seven suburban fatalities. The toll surpasses that of the historic Blizzard of 1977, blamed for killing as many as 29 people in a region known for harsh winter weather.

The National Weather Service predicted that as much as 2 inches more snow could fall Tuesday in Erie County, which includes Buffalo. It is the second-largest city in New York, with about 275,000 residents.

Related
February 17, 2022
February 3, 2022
January 18, 2022
February 17, 2021
Most Popular