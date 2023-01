BOSTON — A new “highly contagious” COVID variant is on the rise across the region, as the Boston-area virus wastewater levels continue to predict a jump in local cases.

The XBB omicron subvariant has now become the dominant strain in New England, according to this week’s variant update from the CDC.

XBB now accounts for more than 52% of new virus cases in the region, a significant increase from 34% of new cases during the previous week.