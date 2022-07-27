 | Thu, Jul 28, 2022
New path set for land bank

County commissioners have been considering whether to establish a land bank, but one of their biggest sticking points is who would be responsible for maintenance. Now, they plan to see if cities are interested in a cooperative agreement.

News

July 27, 2022 - 2:24 PM

Thrive Allen County’s Jonathon Goering, left, meets with county commissioners Jerry Daniels, center, Bruce Symes and David Lee, not pictured. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

A debate over whether to start a land bank in Allen County raised more questions than answers, but in the end led to a new path forward.

County commissioners met with Jonathon Goering, economic development director for Thrive Allen County, to discuss potentially forming a land bank.

They’ve spent about a year discussing the concept, which allows a city or county to acquire properties in order to attract housing developers. The land bank would clear any tax or title disputes, and transfer the properties at little or no cost, which is an incentive to developers.

