New path set for land bank

A debate over whether to start a land bank in Allen County raised more questions than answers, but in the end led to a new path forward.

County commissioners met with Jonathon Goering, economic development director for Thrive Allen County, to discuss potentially forming a land bank.

They’ve spent about a year discussing the concept, which allows a city or county to acquire properties in order to attract housing developers. The land bank would clear any tax or title disputes, and transfer the properties at little or no cost, which is an incentive to developers.