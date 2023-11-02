 | Thu, Nov 02, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Newman an advocate for keeping five-day week

Andrea Newman is running for a seat on the USD 258 school board. This spring's discussion of a four-day school week motivated her to file; she opposes the idea.

By

News

November 2, 2023 - 3:33 PM

Andrea Newman is one of ten candidates vying for four seats on the USD 258 school board. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Andrea Newman is crystal clear about what’s motivating her to run for a seat on the Humboldt USD 258 Board of Education: this spring’s discussion about moving the district to a four-day school week. While the proposal ultimately failed by a 5-2 vote, Newman knows it evoked plenty of emotion. “It shook our community,” said Newman. “It really did.”

It also created an astounding level of interest in the four school board seats that are up for election this Tuesday, Nov. 7. Newman is the last of the 10 registered candidates the Register has profiled, and she is running as a passionate defender of the traditional five-day week.

Newman wants to make sure that, if the proposal is reintroduced, the board considers all the consequences.

Related
January 18, 2021
September 15, 2020
February 23, 2017
October 23, 2013
Most Popular