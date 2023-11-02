Newman an advocate for keeping five-day week

Andrea Newman is crystal clear about what’s motivating her to run for a seat on the Humboldt USD 258 Board of Education: this spring’s discussion about moving the district to a four-day school week. While the proposal ultimately failed by a 5-2 vote, Newman knows it evoked plenty of emotion. “It shook our community,” said Newman. “It really did.”

It also created an astounding level of interest in the four school board seats that are up for election this Tuesday, Nov. 7. Newman is the last of the 10 registered candidates the Register has profiled, and she is running as a passionate defender of the traditional five-day week.

Newman wants to make sure that, if the proposal is reintroduced, the board considers all the consequences.