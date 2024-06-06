Police continue search

Law enforcement personnel from Allen, Woodson and Coffey counties have been scouring the areas around Neosho Falls this week in search of Joseph Leftwitch, who is being sought in connection with a string of thefts in the three counties.

Allen County Sheriff Bryan Murphy said Leftwich, 40, of Neosho Falls, was spotted in the area Tuesday, prompting an extensive search, including the use of a drone, in an attempt to find the suspect.

As of Thursday morning, they have been unable to find him.