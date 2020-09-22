Menu Search Log in

Police investigate death

An Iola man died after a fight was reported Monday afternoon on South Washington Street in Iola, authorities say.

September 21, 2020 - 10:18 PM

Law enforcement officers investigate a crime scene at South Washington and West Rock streets.

Local law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of an Iola man following the report of a fight Monday afternoon.

Jaime Martin, age 34, died Monday afternoon, less than an hour after Iola Police officers responded to a report of a fight and found him lying unresponsive in the driveway of a home at 621 S. Washington, according to a press release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The incident was reported at about 2 p.m.

Officers began life-saving measures until EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital, where he later died.

