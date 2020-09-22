Police investigate death

Local law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of an Iola man following the report of a fight Monday afternoon.
Jaime Martin, age 34, died Monday afternoon, less than an hour after Iola Police officers responded to a report of a fight and found him lying unresponsive in the driveway of a home at 621 S. Washington, according to a press release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The incident was reported at about 2 p.m.
Officers began life-saving measures until EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital, where he later died.
