Police investigate death

Local law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of an Iola man following the report of a fight Monday afternoon.

Jaime Martin, age 34, died Monday afternoon, less than an hour after Iola Police officers responded to a report of a fight and found him lying unresponsive in the driveway of a home at 621 S. Washington, according to a press release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The incident was reported at about 2 p.m.

Officers began life-saving measures until EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital, where he later died.