Power line project details revealed

FORT SCOTT — Gary Curry and Dan Willis were among several Allen County residents who attended an open house on Tuesday evening in Fort Scott to learn more about an electric transmission line that will cut through their properties.

Both Curry and Willis live in the country north of Gas and had questions about how their land will be affected.

The line is expected to be completed by January 2025. NextEra Energy, the company picked to develop the project, is working with the Kansas Corporation Commission for regulatory and permit approval to determine the power line’s path.