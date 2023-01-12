 | Thu, Jan 12, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Power line project details revealed

Allen County landowners attended an open house in Fort Scott to learn more about a proposed transmission line project that will cut through Southeast Kansas. NextEra Energy is developing the project. The group also talked to county commissioners on Tuesday.

By

News

January 12, 2023 - 1:40 PM

Gary Curry, who lives north of Gas, finds his property on a map that shows where a transmission line will cut through Allen County. Curry was among several Allen County residents who attended an open house in Fort Scott hosted by NextEra Energy, the company tasked with developing a 94-mile, 345kV transmission line from a substation at Wolf Creek to the Blackberry substation in southwest Missouri. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

FORT SCOTT — Gary Curry and Dan Willis were among several Allen County residents who attended an open house on Tuesday evening in Fort Scott to learn more about an electric transmission line that will cut through their properties.

Both Curry and Willis live in the country north of Gas and had questions about how their land will be affected. 

The line is expected to be completed by January 2025. NextEra Energy, the company picked to develop the project, is working with the Kansas Corporation Commission for regulatory and permit approval to determine the power line’s path.

Related
August 30, 2022
August 19, 2022
March 17, 2022
June 17, 2019
Most Popular