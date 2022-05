A program that provides free preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds in USD 257 will receive full funding as it prepares for its third year.

Jenna Higginbotham, curriculum director who oversees the preschool program, told school board members the program will receive $290,250 to continue next year. That’s $80,000 more than last year.

This year, the program has 68 3-year-olds and 95 4-year-olds.