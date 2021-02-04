Prom is still on, for now, and other COVID-19 updates from USD 257

It’s been nearly a year since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the education system.
Since March, the pandemic forced educators, parents and students to adapt to quickly changing situations. It’s been a learning experience, USD 257 Superintendent Stacey Fager said, but he’s optimistic about the coming months.
“We feel like we can pivot pretty quickly when needed,” he said.
“It’s been a challenge all year. One day can change so much from the next. But the way our students, facuity, staff, administrators and parents have handled it has been amazing. I really hand it to all of them.”
Things like graduation, sports, school plays and even daily classroom learning look much different now from just a year ago. Crowds are reduced. Events are much smaller or moved to a virtual setting.
With all the changes, administrators want to keep as many traditions as possible.
That includes prom.
As the pandemic continues, administrators are hopeful they can organize a prom in April, Fager said.
“We’re planning for it. If we get to that point and we can’t do it, we’ll look at options,” he said. “We want to have something for our high school students. This is the school’s responsibility, so we’re planning and hoping for the best.”
The district was not able to organize prom last year. That means last year’s juniors, who would have organized the 2020 prom, are now seniors. Fager said it’s especially important to find a way to give them some sort of prom, so they don’t miss out entirely.
IN GENERAL, the district has managed to fend off the worst of the pandemic’s effects on education.
Students and faculty at times were asked to quarantine because of an active case or exposure to someone with COVID-19.
The district faced its highest concentration of quarantined students and staff between the Thanksgiving and winter breaks, Fager said. Since then, quarantines have stabilized.
He’s most encouraged by evidence that the district’s safety protocols and cleaning measures seem to be working.
The district has not seen any outbreaks or clusters that began in school buildings. When students or staff were infected, it typically was traced to activities that occurred outside school.
“At first, we weren’t sure if our cleaning procedures would be enough but we found that the work our custodial staff and teachers were doing in keeping high-touch areas sanitized has really helped,” Fager said. “We’ll continue with that and we’ll continue to be diligent on mask wearing because we see the benefits.”
THE NUMBER of remote learning students has been reduced this semester, as the district changed its policy to force struggling online students back into the building.
Also, some students and parents saw the benefits of returning to in-person learning. Fager also credits that, in large part, to the district’s efforts to limit the spread of infection through safety protocols and social distancing measures.
“A lot of our parents, understandably, were hesitant at the start of the school year. We didn’t know in July what would happen when we brought everyone back together,” he said.
“But they’ve witnessed what the school has been doing, and I compliment our parents, students and faculty for their efforts.”
Because some remote students struggled in an online setting, they may have needed tutoring to catch up to their peers. That extra help is available before and after school, and through the SAFE BASE after school program.
For the most part, though, Fager has seen a benefit to having students return to the classroom. Education isn’t just about academics. It’s a social process, as well, he said.
“I’ve been in the buildings and I’ve seen students who came back. I’ve seen them interacting with their peers, laughing and having a great time,” he said. “They want to be with their peers. They want to develop friendships and learning opportunities. It’s great to see them back and enjoying the education experience.”
Across the state, though, some families have left the public school system because of the pandemic. Some migrated to remote learning platforms. Others started home schooling.
“The concern is getting those students back and getting back up to their grade level with their peers, if there are gaps in their learning,” Fager said.
THOUGH MUCH attention has been paid to sports, other extracurricular activities have continued in different formats.
Organizations like FFA have continued to participate in events but in smaller groups.
Other activities that were common, such as district-wide events or programs, have been canceled entirely. Some winter music concerts were offered in a virtual program. Some continued, but with limits on attendance.
“We’re cognizant of community spread and we want to keep events in our building as much as possible,” Fager said.
MEANWHILE, supplemental staff like custodians, bus drivers, food service and substitutes have faced their own challenges.
Like students and teachers, they’ve also faced required quarantine periods. At times, that thinned their ranks considerably. Staff have been flexible, filling in as needed when others were gone.
“We’ve been very thin on substitutes and bus drivers, but the ones we have stepped up and they’ve worked extremely hard. I really appreciate them,” Fager said.
“In general, we’re getting by. We just need to keep doing what we’ve been doing, because it’s working.”