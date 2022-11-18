 | Fri, Nov 18, 2022
Prosecutor to look into Trump allegations

Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into former President Donald Trump regarding classified documents at Mar-A-Lago and a separate probe of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

November 18, 2022 - 2:19 PM

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland addressed the FBI's recent search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.

The move, announced just three days after Trump formally launched his 2024 candidacy, is a recognition of the unmistakable political implications of two investigations that involve not only a former president but also a current White House hopeful.

Garland said Friday that Trump’s announcement of his presidential candidacy and President Joe Biden’s likely 2024 run were factors in his decision to appoint Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor, to be the special counsel. Garland said the appointment would allow prosecutors to continue their work “indisputably guided” only by the facts and the law.

