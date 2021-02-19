Recalling the blizzard of ’86

Think it’s been cold and gross this week? Imagine being a Kansas pioneer during the blizzard of 1886.

A train surrounded by numerous onlookers is frozen on snow-covered tracks in Ford County, following the blizzard of 1886. Photo by Courtesy Kansas State Historical Society

In early January, just weeks before Kansas’ 25th birthday, the state was blasted by a snowstorm the likes of which no one had ever seen.

Temperatures dropped to 30 degrees below zero in places, and many had little more than a cheaply-built cabin with a fireplace to keep warm.