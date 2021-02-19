Recalling the blizzard of ’86

Think it’s been cold and gross this week? Imagine being a Kansas pioneer during the blizzard of 1886.
In early January, just weeks before Kansas’ 25th birthday, the state was blasted by a snowstorm the likes of which no one had ever seen.
Temperatures dropped to 30 degrees below zero in places, and many had little more than a cheaply-built cabin with a fireplace to keep warm.
