Report: Some producers operate at higher risk

A report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture found farms operated by socially disadvantaged producers are more likely to be at high risk than those owned by white producers.

About 19,000 operations were surveyed for the USDA’s America’s Farmers and Ranchers at a Glance: 2023 Edition. This year, the USDA included data on credit and socially disadvantaged producers, or people who have experienced racial or ethnic prejudice.

The report found 64-74% of farms operated by those in that group have profit margins of less than 10%, putting their operations at higher risk.