Report: Some producers operate at higher risk

A U.S. Department of Agriculture report found “socially disadvantaged producers,” especially Black farmers, operate at a higher risk level compared to their white counterparts and are less likely to receive government payments.

A farmer plants corn into a stand of a cover crop in Indiana on May 4, 2023. The USDA added two sections covering credit and socially disadvantaged producers in it's annual America’s Farmers and Ranchers at a Glance report. Photo by Jacob Tosch/Porter County SWCD/Harvest Public Media

A report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture found farms operated by socially disadvantaged producers are more likely to be at high risk than those owned by white producers.

About 19,000 operations were surveyed for the USDA’s America’s Farmers and Ranchers at a Glance: 2023 Edition. This year, the USDA included data on credit and socially disadvantaged producers, or people who have experienced racial or ethnic prejudice.

The report found 64-74% of farms operated by those in that group have profit margins of less than 10%, putting their operations at higher risk.

