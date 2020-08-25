Republicans stoke fear if Trump loses

WASHINGTON — Republicans kicked off their national convention Monday by trying to radically recast President Donald Trump’s failures in containing the coronavirus pandemic as triumphs and by painting an apocalyptic vision of America if Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins in November.

With Trump significantly trailing Biden in national and battleground polls, a parade of elected Republican officials, activists and the president’s eldest son, Donald Jr., sought to lure back suburban and independent voters by trying to erase the president’s perceived deficits of empathy and competence.

But the program was marked by a dissonance between the upbeat, revisionist appeals and the dark, hyperbolic visions that repeatedly warned that Biden would champion socialism and lawlessness while Trump would stand, as one speaker put it, as a “bodyguard” who would protect America.