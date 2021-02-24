Menu Search Log in

Ride program struggles to find a driver

Thrive Allen County's new transportation program is delayed because of challenges hiring a driver for the new service.

By

News

February 24, 2021 - 9:46 AM

The Allen County Courthouse. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Allen County’s newest transportation program is facing a delay.

Lisse Regehr, CEO of Thrive Allen County, briefed Allen County commissioners at their meeting Tuesday on the program’s challenges of hiring a driver for the new service.

How long the delay might last is unclear, but the program will nevertheless continue moving forward.

Related
January 27, 2021
January 20, 2021
December 23, 2020
October 7, 2020
Trending