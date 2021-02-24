Ride program struggles to find a driver

Allen County’s newest transportation program is facing a delay.
Lisse Regehr, CEO of Thrive Allen County, briefed Allen County commissioners at their meeting Tuesday on the program’s challenges of hiring a driver for the new service.
How long the delay might last is unclear, but the program will nevertheless continue moving forward.
