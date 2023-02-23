Russell Stover celebrates centennial

Lt. Gov. David Toland, a native of Iola, recalled efforts to bring Russell Stover Chocolates to the community.
He spoke at a ribbon cutting on Thursday afternoon organized by the Iola Chamber of Commerce to recognize Russell Stover’s 100th anniversary. A large crowd of nearly 70 attended the event.
“As we were driving here, I thought back to when I was in high school and the city commission paved what was a gravel road out here. There was a fair amount of grumbling in some quarters. People said it was the Road to Nowhere,” Toland said.
The city’s work to create an industrial site led Russell Stover to locate a plant here in 1995. Having a “shovel ready” site helped Iola compete against other communities.
“Back when it opened, I was here at the groundbreaking. I was in high school and I played in the pep band,” Toland said.
The plant’s opening was soon followed by “a burst of new retail and restaurants” in the vicinity, Toland said.
“You had all these ripples in the pond from Russell Stover and those hard decisions that were made at the local level,” he continued. “So, here we are today.”
The lesson? “You’ve got to do hard things right now so that down the road big things can happen,” said Toland.
Several months ago, Toland traveled to Zurich, Switzerland, to meet with the CEO of Lindt, the company that owns Russell Stover, to discuss the company’s plans for its plants in Iola and Abilene.
At the local level, he commended leaders for efforts to expand housing, which will be necessary for industries to grow.
ANDY Darley, plant manager, introduced Toland and briefly talked about the Iola plant’s efforts to celebrate the company’s centennial.
The plant is planning monthly events, from scavenger hunts to polar bear dips to the annual Easter egg hunt.
The Iola plant has also rejoined the Chamber.
IN 1923, Clara and Russell Stover began making candy in the kitchen at their home in Denver. The company initially was known as Mrs. Stover’s Bungalow Candies, according to the company’s website.
The company rapidly grew and all operations were moved to Kansas City in 1932. The name was changed to Russell Stover Candies in 1943.
Russell Stover acquired Whitman’s Candies in 1993; both companies were acquired by Lindt in 2014.
